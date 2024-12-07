The event organiser had proposed Nora and Tamannaah as guest performers in the lineup, however, the trio of singers reportedly opposed the idea.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Nora Fatehi have been ruling hearts with their infectious charm and groovy dance numbers. With her electrifying moves in Stree 2’s Aaj Ki Raat and Jailer’s Kaavaalaa, Tamannaah has become irresistible for fans, and a surge in demand for her performances at public events and concerts. Even Nora Fatehi has remained one of the favourites when it came to setting the stage on fire with her dance numbers like Stree’s Kamariya and Street Dancer 3D’s Garmi, to name a few. In a surprising development, the performances of these divas have been rejected for the musical concert, Triveni: Three Master Performers.

Singers Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadevan and Hariharan, the three musicians, are all set to sizzle at a series of musical concerts, Triveni: Three Master Performers. The concerts are scheduled to take place across India in cities like Ahmedabad, Delhi and Indore this December. Reportedly, the singers have said ‘no’ to Tamannaah and Nora’s performance at the concert. Event organiser Manish Harishankar had proposed Nora and Tamannaah as guest performers in the lineup, however, the trio of singers reportedly opposed the idea.

Emphasising their vision for the event, singers believed that including the Bollywood stars would shift the attention from their purpose of showcasing the richness of Indian music. “Their aim is to keep the spotlight on the music and ensure the artistic integrity of the event,” a source said to the Hindustan Times. Further, the event organiser confirmed to the development that he indeed reached out to Tamannaah and Nora regarding the event. He had even enquired about their availability and performance cost.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah was last seen in the Netflix show, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar., co-starring Jimmy Shergill and Avinash Tiwary. Nora, on the other hand, featured in Madgaon Express alongside Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Kunal Kemmu.