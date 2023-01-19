Tamannaah Bhatia looks beautiful in black in her first look from Rajinikanth film Jailer

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram on Thursday and announced that she will be a part of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer. The actress shared her first look from the upcoming film, along with the character posters of the film's cast including Thalaivar himself, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, and Mohanlal, who will be seen in a crucial cameo in the film.

Along with her post, the Babli Bouncer actress wrote, "Finally I can share this with you all...the news is out!!! I am soo sooo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you."

Rajinikanth stars as Muthuvel Pandian in the upcoming action comedy film, which marks the comeback of the Tamil superstar to the big screen after almost two years since he was last seen in Annaatthe, which was released in the theatres on November 4, 2021. Though it is not officially announced, Jailer will most probably hit theatres worldwide on April 14 on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

Jailer is Nelson Dilipkumar's fourth film as a director. After his last film titled Beast with Thalapathy Vijay was critically panned in 2022, it was rumoured that he might be replaced as the director for Jailer. However, the makers ended the speculations when they revealed Rajinikanth's first look from the film in August last year.

The filmmaker, who is credited in films as just Nelson, made his debut with the crime-comedy Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara in 2018. The film was remade in Hindi last year with Janhvi Kapoor as Good Luck Jerry. The director's second film was the 2021 action-comedy Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan in the leading role.



