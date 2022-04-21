Tamannaah Bhatia gives major fitness goals by performing heavy-duty squats

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia took her Instagram followers by storm by uploading her exercise reel. In the latest video, Tamannaah is pushing herself to the limit to perform some heavy-duty squats. The Baahubali actress posted the video with her voiceover that says, "This is me...me at my element, at my prettiest. Me, where I don't really think what's going to happen, or where I will be."

In the video, Tamannaah is sweating hard, and she is literally pushing herself to go for that 'one more' squat with a heavy dumble. Well this video will certainly inspire many of her fans to hit the gym

Check out the video

As soon as the video appeared, her followers went gaga over Bhatia's dedication, and they all showered praise on her. A user added, "Fitness freak tammu." While another user added, "Looking great Tam... keep rocking." One of her fan asserted, "Tammu giving fitness goals." While another fan added, "Thunder Thighs." A netizen got highly impressed by Bhatia and added, "More power to you." While another netizen added, "Awwwwww looking sooooo gorgeous love you."

Last month, the actress shared a video of her beach OOTD from the Maldives on her Instagram Stories. For her day in the sun, the Baahubali star wore a hot pink two-piece bikini. Tamannaah wore her hair loose and wore a floral robe to complete the bold outfit.

Tamannaah was seen in the video taking a walk on the property she was staying on while enjoying the wind. She was also photographed enjoying the sunset with her friend. Tamannaah also shared a photo of herself riding an ice cream cycle on the island's premises, in addition to the video. On the work front, Bhatia will soon be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer, F3: Fun and Frustration.