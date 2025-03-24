At the press conference, a female reporter asked Odela 2 director Ashok Teja, "Why did you choose a ‘Milky Beauty’ to play Shiva Shakti?" which led to Tamannaah getting angry.

Tamannaah Bhatia, set to portray a Sadhvi in the upcoming movie Odela 2, expressed her anger at a journalist during the film's press conference on Saturday. The journalist called her "milky beauty" and questioned the director about her casting in the role, leading to the actress getting angry.

At the press conference, a female reporter asked Odela 2 director Ashok Teja, "Why did you choose a ‘Milky Beauty’ to play Shiva Shakti?" Tamannaah didn’t like the question and quickly responded. Tamannaah looked visibly irritated but stayed calm and replied, "Your question already has the answer. He doesn't see 'Milky Beauty' as something to be ashamed of. Glamour in a woman should be celebrated, and we women need to celebrate ourselves. Only then can we expect others to respect and celebrate us. If we don't respect ourselves, no one else will either."

She further mentioned, "Here, we have a wonderful gentleman who doesn’t look at women like that. He looks at women like divine. And divine can be glamorous, lethal, and powerful. A woman can be many-many things."

Earlier, Tamannaah had also talked about embracing her curves and how she doesn't feel the pressure to look a certain way to be part of the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, there were reports that Tamannaah and Vijay had broken up. Neither of them has confirmed the breakup yet. They were recently seen celebrating Holi with Rasha Thadani.

On the work front, Rasha Thadani made her debut with Azaad, which was released in January 2025. The film also marked the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. Azaad is now available to stream on Netflix, 2 months after its theatrical release.

Tamannaah, on the other hand, will next be seen in the Telugu film Odela 2, while Vijay Varma will soon star in Ul Jalool Ishq.