Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

Tamannaah Bhatia's dance reel on Jailer song Kaavaalaa crosses 50 million views

Tamannaah Bhatia has won the hearts of her fans with her impressive acting skills and remarkable dance prowess. After riding high with the recent success of Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah has been making waves with her dance moves to the Tamil song Kaavaalaa from Jailer, where she is seen shaking her leg with ‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth. The dance reels on the song have sparked a trend, captivating viewers across the globe.

Tamannaah's widespread popularity and her dance steps have left the entire nation in awe. Since its release on July 6, 2023, the catchy dance moves of the song Kaavaalaa by Jani Master and sung by singer Shilpa Rao and song composer Anirudh Ravichander have gone viral in many dance videos. Since then, reels with her dance moves have received millions of views and countless shares. To date, there are numerous reels on the song, which has brought Tamannaah immense attention and appreciation from fans and fellow artists alike, as the views of the original video have crossed over 50 million.

Jailer is Nelson Dilipkumar's fourth film as a director. After his last film titled Beast with Thalapathy Vijay was critically panned in 2022, it was rumored that he might be replaced as the director for Jailer. However, the makers ended the speculations when they revealed Rajinikanth's first look from the film in August last year.

The actress is gearing up for the release of Jailer and Bhola Shankar with ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi in Telugu in August 2023. She also has Aranamanai 4 in Tamil in the pipeline.

Read Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer’s Kaavaalaa track at airport: Guess who her dancing partner was! Watch video