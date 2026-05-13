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Talwiinder faces brutal backlash, Disha Patani's rumoured beau singer slammed for collaborating with this Pakistani artiste at Toronto

Talwiinder faced backlash online after performing with Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem at a Toronto concert and sharing videos from the event amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions and controversy over Hasan’s past remarks on Operation Sindoor.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 13, 2026, 03:42 PM IST

Talwiinder faces brutal backlash, Disha Patani's rumoured beau singer slammed for collaborating with this Pakistani artiste at Toronto
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Singer Talwiinder has faced strong backlash online after attending a concert of Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem in Toronto, where he also performed on stage and shared pictures and videos from the event on social media.

Talwiinder faces backlash over Toronto concert appearance:

Talwiinder shared a collection of pictures and video recordings which he took at Hasan Raheem's performance in Toronto, Canada. The videos show him performing onstage with Hasan, who sings and dances while they embrace each other during the show.

 A portion of social media users disapproved of Talwiinder because he attended the event and shared its content, while many fans enjoyed the musical collaboration and praised the crossover moment between the two artists. The backlash against the situation increased because of ongoing political conflicts between India and Pakistan, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack.

Controversy linked to Hasan Raheem’s past remarks:

The criticism brought back to public attention the previous statements that Hasan Raheem had made about Operation Sindoor. In a previous Instagram video, Hasan had questioned claims about Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack and spoke about civilian deaths and reactions on both sides. The public started to discuss his comments, which he made during that time period. The online outrage intensified after Talwiinder performed at the concert because his previous comments started to circulate again, which created more controversy.

Also read: Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Social media reaction turns heated:

The platform X, which used to be called Twitter, became the site where multiple users accused Talwiinder of showing disrespect through his work with Hasan Raheem. The singer faced accusations of disloyalty because he performed with an artist who currently faces a controversial status due to international political events. The users who defended the collaboration explained that musical and artistic works can cross international boundaries and should not be judged according to political standards.

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