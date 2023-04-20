Taj Reign of Revenge trailer: Aashim Gulati's Salim is back to avenge his lost love from Naseeruddin Shah's Akbar

Aashim Gulati and Naseeruddin Shah/Taj Reign of Revenge Trailer YouTube Screengrab

After the first season of the historical period drama Taj, titled Taj: Divided By Blood captivated the audiences with its thrilling tale about the Mughal succession in March, the series is back with its second season titled Taj: Reign of Revenge. The streaming platform ZEE5 released the trailer for the second season on Thursday, March 20.

The period drama Taj is based on the war of succession among the three sons of Akbar (Naseeruddin Shah) namely Salim (Aashim Gulati), Murad (Taaha Shah), and Daniyal (Shubham Kumar Mehra). The first season explored Salim's affair with Akbar's courtesan Anarkali (Aditi Rao Hydari) and ended with her death. Now, in the second season which is set fifteen years after the first, Salim is back to avenge his lost love and conquer the Mughal throne.

Taj: Reign of Revence charters Salim’s journey from being the exiled enemy of the Mughal empire to seeking blood and revenge in an attempt to become the next Emperor. On this dark, dangerous, and destructive path, he is surrounded by enemies from all sides with few allies like his new love interest - Meherunnisa (Sauraseni Maitra).

Talking about the second season, Aashim Gulati said, "Periodic dramas are something that have always caught my eye and now being in one has been an exhilarating journey. I am glad that the audiences have loved season one of the series and all I can say is that Salim's character arc in S2 is something to look out for. S2 is grittier, darker, bolder, and personally for me, my best yet."

Also starring Dharmendra as Salim Chisti, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim, Sandhya Mridul as Jodha Bai, Pankaj Saraswat as Abu Fazl, and Zareena Wahab as Salima Begum amongst others, Taj – Reign of Revenge will premiere on May 12, 2023, with new episodes dropping every Friday.



