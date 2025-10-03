Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Taimur Ali Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Inaaya Kemmu and more; meet nannies of these famous star kids

From Taimur Ali Khan to Aaradhya Bachchan, Bollywood star kids’ nannies have become unexpectedly famous.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

Taimur Ali Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Inaaya Kemmu and more; meet nannies of these famous star kids
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Bollywood has always been under the constant flash of cameras. From red carpet moments to airport looks, every little detail of a celebrity’s life finds its way into the headlines. But in recent years, the spotlight has shifted from just the stars to their children.

The star kids have been followed by paparazzi almost as closely as their parents. The growing obsession with star kids means that the people who take care of them, nannies, have also become familiar faces.

Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny

Untitled-design-7When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan was born, he instantly became a paparazzi favourite. From his first steps to his playful outings, every moment has been documented. Alongside him, his nanny Lalita D’Silva also came into the limelight.

Aaradhya Bachchan’s nanny

Untitled-design-8The daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, has also grown up under constant public attention. Wherever Aaradhya goes with her mother, her nanny always follows them. While her name has not been disclosed publicly. 

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s nanny

Untitled-design-9Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, has also attracted attention since birth. The little one, often dressed in adorable outfits, is frequently spotted with her nanny, Rashmi Didi.

ALSO READ: Meet Bollywood’s richest star kid who owns biggest luxury car collection, will make his directorial debut with this film, not Alia, Ranbir, Ananya

Shahid Kapoor’s Kids and their nanny

Untitled-design-10Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have often spoken about the importance of family and parenting. Their children, Misha and Zain, are occasionally spotted with their nanny, Savitri.

Karan Johar’s Twins and their caregivers

Untitled-design-11Filmmaker Karan Johar is a father to twins Yash and Roohi. Interestingly, he has often joked that the real nanny for his children is none other than his mother, Hiroo Johar. Always present in their lives, Hiroo is deeply involved in raising them. While the children also have nannies who accompany them in public, their names have not been shared.

ALSO READ: From Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan to Shweta Bachchan daughter Navya Nanda: Bollywood star kids who didn’t pursue acting

