Tabu turns 54: Do you know why she calls Ajay Devgn 'VD'? The reason is too sweet

On her 54th birthday, fans are curious about why Tabu fondly calls Ajay Devgn 'VD', a nickname that highlights their decades-long friendship and deep personal bond.

Bollywood’s powerhouse actress Tabu turns 54 today and while her incredible acting journey continues to inspire, one thing fans always love about her is her beautiful friendship with Ajay Devgn. The two have worked together in 10 films, but did you know Tabu affectionately calls Ajay 'VD'? Very few people know the heartwarming story behind this nickname!

Story behind 'VD'

Before he became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Ajay Devgn’s real name was Vishal Devgan. Back in the day, everyone in his neighbourhood, including Tabu, knew him by that name. The two go way back to their teenage years, when Ajay was friends with Tabu’s cousin. They would often hang out in Mumbai’s Juhu area, long before either of them entered films.

Because she knew him from those early days, Tabu never switched to calling him 'Ajay.' For her, he’s still 'Vishal Devgan' or simply, 'VD.' It’s her affectionate, old-school way of addressing him, a reminder of their roots and the bond they’ve shared long before fame came into the picture.

Friendship that has stood the test of time

Over the years, Tabu and Ajay have given fans memorable on-screen moments in films like Vijaypath, Drishyam, De De Pyaar De, Bholaa and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. But off-screen, their bond is even stronger.

Tabu once said that Ajay is one of her closest friends in the industry, someone who’s always been protective and grounded. And calling him 'VD' is her way of keeping that friendship real and personal, even after decades of stardom.

As Tabu celebrates her 54th birthday, fans can’t help but adore the sweet story behind a nickname that captures a lifelong friendship, full of respect, nostalgia and genuine warmth.