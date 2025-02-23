Fans went gaga over Mark Strong and Tabu's reunion posts, with one enthusiast exclaiming, "Good Lord, the chemistry between them is breathtaking!"

British actor Mark Strong, 61, recently reunited with his "Dune: Prophecy" co-star Tabu in Mumbai, India, and they both took to Instagram to share adorable photos from their meeting. Mark, who is currently visiting India, met up with Tabu at a Mumbai restaurant, where they warmly greeted each other and posed for photos. Tabu looked elegant in a cream-coloured ensemble, while Mark opted for an all-black outfit.

Mark Strong expressed his enthusiasm on Instagram, posting photos with Tabu and declaring himself her "biggest fan". His caption read: "The glamorous, beautiful, talented Tabu and her biggest fan... Had a wonderful evening reuniting Francesca and Javicco."

Tabu also shared the photos, captioning them: "Javicco and Francesca re-unite!!! (red heart emoji)@mrmarkstrong", referencing their characters from "Dune: Prophecy". In the prequel series, Tabu played the role of Sister Francesca, while Mark Strong portrayed Emperor Javicco Corrino, a character that precedes the events of Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster Dune films.

Fans went gaga over Mark Strong and Tabu's reunion posts, with one enthusiast exclaiming, "Good Lord, the chemistry between them is breathtaking!" Others chimed in, calling them "two gorgeous people" and noting their "definite great chemistry". Some even suggested they team up for a romantic movie, with ideas ranging from a reimagining of "The Thin Man" to a heartfelt, romantic film. One fan simply gushed, "They are so cute together. Obsessed!"

Strong, known for his roles in films like Sherlock Holmes, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and 1917, has been exploring India during his trip. He first visited Rajasthan, where he toured the Amber Fort in Jaipur and the bustling Johari Bazaar. On Instagram, he shared his enthusiasm for India, writing, "Enjoying Jaipur in Rajasthan. Amazing place and wonderful people! #india #indiapictures #travel". Tabu welcomed him to India, commenting on the post.

On the film front, Tabu and Mark Strong have exciting projects lined up. Tabu will star alongside Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's Bhoot Bangla. Meanwhile, Mark Strong is set to appear in Apple TV's series adaptation of William Gibson's novel Neuromancer.