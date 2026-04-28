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Tabu returns to Telugu cinema after five years, will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in this film

With Nagarjuna's 100th film, Tabu returned to Telugu cinema after 2020's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 11:47 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tabu returns to Telugu cinema after five years, will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in this film
Nagarjuna, Tabu
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Actor Tabu has come on board for Nagarjuna Akkineni’s upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘King100’.

Tabu's viral post:

Taking to Instagram, Tabu shared a picture of the film’s clapboard and confirmed the news, writing, “And we begin with #King100 #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios.” The clapboard reveals that the film is written and directed by Ra. Karthik.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The announcement was also shared by Annapurna Studios on its official social media handle, welcoming Tabu to the project and expressing excitement about her presence in the milestone film.

Directed by Ra. Karthik, ‘King100’ will feature Nagarjuna in the lead role alongside Tabu and is being produced under Annapurna Studios. Further details about the project are yet to be announced.

On the work front, Tabu was last seen in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Wamika Gabbi. The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films.

Also read: Mukesh Chhabra breaks silence on 'too much' negativity for Dhurandhar, Ramayana: ‘I feel bad and scared’

She is also part of Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Slum Dog 33 Temple Road’, featuring Vijay Sethupathi. The film’s title and first look were announced earlier this year. Shooting for the project began in Hyderabad last July, following a muhurat puja. Production house Puri Connects shared that major talkie scenes featuring Vijay Sethupathi and actress Samyuktha were filmed during the schedule.

Details about Tabu’s role in ‘King100’ are currently under wraps.

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