Zakir Hussain, the tabla maestro, took his last breath in a San Francisco hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, his family confirmed on Monday. The musician has been hospitalised for the past two weeks for serious health issues.

According to PTI, Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was taken to the ICU when his condition deteriorated.

Earlier, Hussain's manager Nirmala Bachani said that the musician was battling blood-pressure-related issues.

Born in 1951 to the illustrious tabla player Allah Rakha, Zakir Hussain had established himself as one of the most renowned figures in the field of tabla. His exceptional talent has been recognised with some of India's highest civilian honours, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. Additionally, Hussain's international acclaim includes a Grammy Award win in 2009 for the Best Contemporary World Music Album, "Global Drum Project," a collaborative effort with Mickey Hart and Giovanni Hidalgo.

Hussain's innate passion for music was nurtured from a young age. He completed his primary education at St. Michael's High School in Mahim, Mumbai, and further honed his musical and academic skills at St. Xavier's College. His steady achievement has garnered widespread attention and admiration from viewers globally.

Hussain was married to Antonia Minnecola, a skilled Kathak dancer and instructor. The couple has two daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Apart from his illustrious music career, Hussain had also made appearances in several films, including "Saaz", "Heat and Dust", and most recently, "Monkey Man", which was released in 2024.