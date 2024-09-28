Taaza Khabar 2 review: Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi save this not so taaza, predictable thriller

Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi's web series Taaza Khabar 2 had the potential to be more than just a mediocre thriller.

Director: Himank Gaur

Cast- Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi Prathmesh Parab, Deven Bhojani, and Shriya Pilgaonkar

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Rating: 2.5 stars

We all wish for that one superpower to know the future already and get to change it but then life would become predictable and boring and that’s what happened with Bhuvan Bam’s series Taaza Khabar’s sequel which is a stale follow-up to the first season.

The second season starts where the first season left off, the fake death of Vasant Gawde (Bhuvan Bam) which comes to the surface within the first 15-20 mins of the first episode and follows how he comes back to fights those he wronged and specially Yusuf (Jaaved Jaaferi) and save his family and friends and lead a happy life once again. Though Vasant Gawde gets an update in his app, the new season, however, lacks lustre.

What could have been an opportunity to deepen the storytelling and characters instead feels like a rushed, formulaic attempt to cash in on the success of the first season. While the humour was too occasional, I wish just like the dialogues, the plot also had more depth, and been more impactful.

One of the most glaring issues in the writing is that the plot, which in the first season had fresh twists and humor, feels stale this time around. The central premise, which initially seemed quirky and fun, has now become repetitive and predictable. Instead of exploring new ideas, it rehashes old jokes and the story arcs of supporting characters seem to have been ignored completely. The pacing is also off, with some episodes dragging unnecessarily while others rush through important plot points.

What makes you wonder is Vasant (Bhuvan) getting his ‘Vardan’ back in no time. I mean even instant noodles takes longer to get cooked. Bhuvan, who is known for his comic timing misses punches like you miss out on important opportunities in your life and the twists in the series are as predictable as a Saavdhaan India episode. However, the story still manages to keep you hooked to your screen due to the cast’s performances and your willingness to see how right your predictions are.

Bhuvan Bam looks more confident as Vasant Gawde and while he fails to make you laugh at places, he ensures you cry your eyes out during the emotional scenes in the series. Shriya Pilgaonkar is another highlight in the series. The way she puts her heart out in the role and makes her character relatable makes you want to see more of her. Jaaved Jaaferi, though lacked proper character development, aced the role of the terrifying and strong villain and makes you detest you for torturing Vasant Gawde and his family.

The series confuses you occasionally and it almost feels as though the creators were unsure whether to focus on humor or drama, leading to an inconsistent tone throughout. Visually, while the production quality remains decent, there are several scenes like a person being murdered and police not even being bothered by it.

Overall, Taaza Khabar 2 feels like a missed opportunity. Instead of creating something unexpected with the narrative of a man with the ability to see the future, it falls into the trap of mediocre storytelling and underwhelming execution. Fans who loved the original may find themselves disappointed by this lackluster sequel.

