'Taaron Ke Shehar' song: Neha Kakkar and Sunny Kaushal are lovers on the run in latest music video

Sunny Kaushal's music video debut opposite Neha Kakkar is finally out. Titled 'Taaron Ke Shehar', the song is set in New York City but has been shot in Delhi during a three-day schedule. The music video features Neha and Sunny as robbers. In the video, we see them sharing sizzling chemistry and it's indeed palpable. They are even donning stylish look and it's a never-seen-before avatar for both Neha and Sunny.

'Taaron Ke Shehar' is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal. The music is composed and the lyrics are penned by Jaani. Whereas the video director is Arvindr Khaira.

Check out the song below:

Talking about his debut in a music video, Sunny had said in a statement, "I was excited to hear from Bhushan (Kumar) sir when he told me about this song, but the fact that Jaani has written and composed it, with Neha and Jubin's vocals made it a dream project for me. It couldn't get any better than this, and I'm happy to make my music video debut with 'Taaron Ke Shehar'."

Whereas Neha shared, "Jaani has done a great job on the composition of this intense romantic track that Jubin and I have sung. I'm excited to see how audiences react to the chemistry between Sunny and me in the music video, which is action-packed and romantic. Bhushan sir is very clear with his vision and the entire team has gone all out to make this song one to remember."

While Jubin stated, "This song is special for so many reasons. Jaani is amazing at his craft, Neha Kakkar is a fabulous artist and no one understands music like Bhushan Ji. 'Taaron Ke Shehar' has all the ingredients of a great song and I hope audiences enjoy it."