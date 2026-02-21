Taapsee Pannu says she never had any 'feud' with Kangana Ranaut: 'Haven't said anything against her'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu clarified that her disagreement with Kangana Ranaut was never personal. She said media and social media amplified the situation and believes someone else may have benefited from the attention, while she focused on her career and upcoming projects.

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has opened up about her long-discussed disagreement with Kangana Ranaut, saying she never considered it a real feud. Taapsee explained her position to the public because she had no personal conflict with the other party involved in the case. Still, media coverage and social media discussions about the case made the situation worse.

'It was never from my side':

The initial public disclosure of actor hostility between the two performers occurred when Kangana's sister made comments that many people interpreted as the beginning of their conflict. The topic has become a common subject of discussion in interviews and online conversations. Taapsee has repeatedly stated that she did not start any conflict with Kangana through personal attacks against her. She explained that her responses to questions from journalists about the matter served as her method to speak about the topic. According to her, she was only expressing her opinion and defending herself when needed, not trying to create unnecessary controversy. Taapsee proposed that the public developed their understanding of the 'feud' between the two actors based on their public behaviour instead of actual events that occurred between them.

Debate around nepotism:

The disagreement also unfolded at a time when debates about nepotism and insider-versus-outsider dynamics were strong in Bollywood. Taapsee pointed out that people used her name in connection with the broader discussion, but she did not receive any advantages from the situation. The dispute she experienced apparently benefited another person within the entertainment industry by providing them with publicity or a competitive edge.

Taapsee currently dedicates her time to advancing her professional career while preparing for her future film projects. She shows complete readiness to depart from earlier disputes and dedicate herself entirely to her professional responsibilities. The actor also made it clear that she does not hold grudges and prefers to look ahead rather than revisit old disputes. 'Someone must have benefited in some way from it,' she said.