Taapsee Pannu bashes South industry for 'embarrassing' demands: 'Often asked to wear padded bra'

Taapsee Pannu revealed that directors in South films sometimes ask actresses to wear padded bras, highlighting discomfort, objectification and differences between South and Hindi cinema.

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently spoke about a sensitive issue in the Indian film industry. She revealed that during her early days in South Indian cinema, directors would sometimes ask actresses to wear padded bras for songs or glamour sequences. She described the practice as embarrassing and uncomfortable because it creates awkward situations for actresses who experience it.

How instructions are given:

Taapsee explained that the process of conveying this request makes it more uncomfortable. The director gives directions to his assistant director, who then communicates the instructions to the styling, hair and wardrobe teams until they finally build up to requesting the actress to follow their directions. The situation becomes highly visible because there are usually only a few women present on set, which increases the feeling of embarrassment.

Differences between Industries:

She explained how various industries view women's bodies in their respective business operations. Taapsee explained that South Indian films show item songs through navel displays, whereas Hindi films prefer to show cleavage. She admitted she still does not completely understand why such trends exist, but she explained that these expectations lead to actresses experiencing both objectification and discomfort.

Public reactions:

Taapsee's remarks have generated online debates throughout the internet. Some fans and movie enthusiasts agree that the industry needs to treat actresses with more respect and professionalism. Some people think she went too far when she judged South cinema. Her comments raised awareness about the persistent problem of how women are treated in the film industry.

Also read: Mahesh Babu's Lord Rama look from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi leaked? Netizens wonder 'if Ranbir Kapoor can match up in Ramayana'

Broader perspective:

Taapsee has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films, while she has spoken about body image and objectification through her work in cinema. Her recent movie Assi, which takes place in a courtroom, shows her dedication to women's rights through its social messages, which she presents to the audience. Taapsee uses her personal experience to promote a discussion about how the entertainment industry should treat its professionals with respect while making necessary improvements.