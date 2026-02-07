T20 World Cup 2026: Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Sivamani to perform at opening ceremony

Following the entertainment extravaganza, co-host India will open their title defence with a marquee night fixture against the United States of America. Featuring 20 national teams and 55 matches, ICC Men's T20 World Cup is being held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

Multi-platinum rapper Badshah, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, neo-classical music virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and legendary percussionist Sivamani will headline the official opening ceremony of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, bringing high-octane performances to Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on 7 February 2026, ahead of the India vs USA clash.

Together, these four talented artists will set the stage for a multi-genre, world-class entertainment experience that fuses cultural flair with the global excitement of the T20 format, reinforcing the tournament’s status as a premier sporting and cultural spectacle where world-class cricket meets high-octane entertainment. Following the entertainment extravaganza, co-host India will open their title defence with a marquee night fixture against the United States, marking the start of a thrilling opening day of cricket across the subcontinent.

Badshah states, "I'm incredibly excited to be part of this global celebration of sport, entertainment and culture. Music just like cricket brings people together and I can’t wait to bring my energy to this incredible stage."

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, "I’'ve always believed the sitar belongs in bold, unexpected spaces. Places that don’t just change how people perceive it, but how they respect it. Opening for the ICC T20 World Cup wasn’t something I imagined, but it’s a powerful step in taking Indian music to a truly global stage. I’m thrilled to share my sound in this historic moment, and even more honoured to share the stage with maestro Sivamani alongside 60,000 fans in attendance."

Sivamani states, "Music and cricket both speak a universal language. Performing at the T20 opening in Mumbai is an honour for me. It’s a celebration of India’s energy and love for the game, and I’m excited to connect with the audience through rhythm before the match begins."

The tenth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, featuring 20 national teams competing in 55 high-octane matches across five Indian venues and three Sri Lankan venues over 31 days from February 7 to March 8 2026, promising fans a month-long festival of cricket, culture and entertainment.

