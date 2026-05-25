System: Ashwiny Tiwari reacts to positive response for Sonakshi Sinha-Jyotika's courtroom drama

System, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, is a women-led legal drama about two women from different backgrounds who uncover corruption while investigating a murder case.

Prime Video’s recently released film System is winning hearts for its compelling story, powerful performances, and impactful direction, with filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari leading a strong women-driven narrative alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika in commanding lead roles.

Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika in lead roles:

Prime Video has undeniably established itself as one of the leading entertainment platforms, consistently bringing audiences web series and films across genres that are powerful, entertaining, and impactful. Its latest release, System, a women-led legal drama helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika in lead roles, has been winning hearts ever since its release. The film has been receiving immense appreciation for its powerful performances by the leading women, compelling storytelling, and impactful direction, emerging as a strong women-led success story.

Amid the film’s phenomenal run, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took to social media and shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the shoot along with a heartfelt gratitude note. She expressed that the film was made with immense passion, thanked Sonakshi and Jyotika for their support and gestures, and also thanked audiences for showering the film with love and appreciation.

Sharing the post:

She wrote, “Made ‘System’ with a lot of heart. Grew as a storyteller. Thank you to my entire team and partners for supporting and standing beside me. We know the journey was not so easy with its own trials, also outdoor locations are always difficult, but together we made this movie happen in the laughter and ‘let’s solve this’ conversations, and each one of you has been so integral to me.

Thank you, @aslisona, for getting us home-made food, and @jyotika for the battery fan when you saw us feeling exhausted and stuffy in the Delhi Sarika house. These little gestures mean a lot to us.

‘SYSTEM’ - A movie I am very proud of is now on Amazon Prime Video and will have its own journey of love and reflection. Thank you for the appreciation messages which have been pouring in.Noticing the little details. It’s only been one day of release. Audience love is always encouraging to keep learning & evolving. Yes, this movie sets you thinking, grows on you long after you have watched it. Until the next story to be told. Forever Gratitude.”

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The system revolves around Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi Sinha), a privileged public prosecutor determined to establish her own identity, and Sarika Rawat (Jyotika), a strong and hardworking courtroom stenographer from a middle-class background. Coming from vastly different worlds, the two unexpectedly come together while investigating the murder of a high-profile influencer.

As they dig deeper, they uncover hidden truths and deep-rooted systemic injustices shaped by power and societal realities. Taking on corruption and influential forces within the legal system, their fight for truth and justice pushes them into a high-stakes battle that challenges everything they know. The system is currently streaming on Prime Video.