SYL: Sidhu Moose Wala's first song post demise breaks the internet, netizens get emotional

Late famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's latest song SYL is out, and hearing his fearless voice will make you feel his absence. Like always, Sidhu has sung the song with his sheer gutsy vocal, and his song highlights a pertinent issue in Punjab. The song narrates how governments made promises about improving the lives of people in Punjab, but it really never happened. The farmers wished to have water, but the issue is still there.

SYL OFFICIAL SONG OUT NOW LISTEN ON SIDHU MOOSE WALA’S OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/Wvdcn07Zj5 — Sidhu Moose Wala (@iSidhuMooseWala) June 23, 2022

As soon as the song got released, it went viral, and his fans flooded the social media with their reactions. Many users became emotional over the loss of the singer, and they were overwhelmed with the song. A user reacted, "Hats off to the “team of legend” Siddhumoosewala who are keeping Sidhu alive and his channel and social media accounts active like a family . Hats off to all Fans also. Sidhu deserves the best !!!!SYLByLegendMoosewala" Another fan tweeted, "Only blessed few can make someone or something come alive, even after their own death. #SidhuMoosewala was one of those phoenixes." One of the fan asserted, "1million in just 29 minutes — thts we call “Legend never die — he rule ur heart you."

1million in just 29 minutes — thts we call “Legend never die — he rule ur heart you pic.twitter.com/klRkVNLJbG — G Handa (@GHanda70) June 23, 2022

Hats off to the “team of legend” Siddhumoosewala who are keeping Sidhu alive and his channel and social media accounts active like a family . Hats off to all Fans alsoSidhu deserves best !!!! #SYLByLegendMoosewala @iSidhuMooseWala https://t.co/TcRk9PXCd1 June 23, 2022

Only sidhu veer have guts to wrote song like #SYL where he spoke about everything which was happened in Punjab.. and he's the only one who have courage to speak about these issues but not anymore because we lost our Gem... #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #ArrestCulpritGoldyBrar — Harmandeep Kaur (@kheraharmandeep) June 23, 2022

Previously, on Sidhu's 29th birthday the late singer's family shared a video on his Instagram that will make you emotional. The video consists of Sidhu's childhood moments, and while watching it, you might feel a gulp in your throat. In the video, you will get to see, the little Sidhu, enjoying his childhood through vintage photos. A cute, adorable boy, living life to the fullest. Then, the video also gives us a glimpse of the grown-up singer's heart-touching moments with his mother. The 41-second video of Sidhu will make you feel emotional at the loss of the artist, and you will feel Sidhu's parents' heavy loss. The family posted the video without any caption, and truly, it doesn't need any words to describe it.

On May 8, Wednesday, a prayer meeting for late singer Sidhu Moosewala was organised for his Mumbai fans by Gurpreet Kaur Chadha of Punjabi Global Foundation. Addressing the gathering at the final prayers, the singer's emotional father said he still does not understand what was his son's fault that led to his killing. They won't rest until the singer gets justice, he said. Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district On May 29.