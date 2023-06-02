Swayambhu motion poster: Nikhil Siddhartha's intense warrior avatar with ‘goosebumps’ BGM impresses fans

Nikhal Siddhartha unleashes motion poster of Swayambhu

Recently, on his birthday, Nikhil Siddhartha shared the first look at his 20th movie titled Swayambhu. Now, the actor has shared an intense motion poster which has fans super excited for the movie.

On Friday, Nikhil Siddhartha took to his Instagram and shared the intense motion poster of his upcoming film Swayambhu. The actor captioned the post, “Working with some of India's Top Technicians

Dop Manoj Paramahamsa Sir, Music dir Ravi Basrur, Production Designer M Prabhakaran Sir. And off course getting back with my Producer #TagoreMadhu gar @bhuvansagar Here is the Motion Poster #Swayambhu.” The motion poster gave a glimpse of the intense war background and ferocious look of Nikhil Siddhartha in the movie. The background music in the poster is goosebumps worthy and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Fans were delighted to see the motion poster and expressed their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “big fan sir, wonderful surprise.” Another worte, “looking like another blockbuster.” Another fan commented, “Goosebumps.” Another fan wrote, “Nice and different look Nikhil garu. The motion poster took me to another world while watching.”

Earlier, the actor shared the first look poster of the movie revealing the title and wrote, “Our 20th Film will be #Swayambhu. Thanks for all the Wishes on my Birthday.…. Will keep working harder and try to win our hearts always.”

Helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu is set to be the most expensive project in Nikhil Siddhartha's career. The movie is expected to go on floors in August and will consist of top-notch technical standards with Manoj Paramahamsa as the cinematographer and Ravi Basrur composing the music. The dialogues of the film are given by Vasudev Muneppagari.

