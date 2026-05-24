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Swastika Mukherjee questioned by Kolkata Police over FIR for controversial comment against BJP after 2021 West Bengal elections

The complaint was lodged by advocate Joydeep Sen, alleging that social media remarks made by Swastika Mukherjee and Parambrata Chatterjee after the 2021 West Bengal election results had contributed to an atmosphere that fuelled violence against BJP workers in the state.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 24, 2026, 02:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Swastika Mukherjee questioned by Kolkata Police over FIR for controversial comment against BJP after 2021 West Bengal elections
Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram
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Bengali film star Swastika Mukherjee was questioned by the police on Saturday in connection with an FIR filed against her and actor Parambrata Chatterjee over their purported social media posts following the declaration of the West Bengal poll results in 2021. Mukherjee was questioned for nearly an hour at the Gariahat police station in south Kolkata. The complaint was lodged on May 21 by advocate Joydeep Sen, alleging that social media remarks made by the two actors after the 2021 election results had contributed to an atmosphere that fuelled violence against BJP workers in the state. 

According to the complaint, Parambrata posted on X, then Twitter, on May 2, 2021, after Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress crossed the majority mark, "Let today be declared World Thrashing Day." Swastika allegedly responded to the post by writing, "Hahaha, let it be". Sen, in his complaint, also referred to the killing of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in Beliaghata hours later, alleging that comments of this nature encouraged political violence.

After the BJP came to power in the recently concluded assembly polls, screenshots of Swastika and Parambrata's old social media exchange went viral. The two actors have appeared in several films together, including Shah Jahan Regency (2019), Maach Mishti & More (2013) and the acclaimed Bhooter Bhabishyat (2012). 

A senior police officer said the matter was being examined as part of ongoing investigations into alleged instances of provocation and incitement linked to the 2021 post-poll unrest, in which several people were allegedly killed. "We are verifying the contents of the complaint and examining all digital evidence connected to the case. Necessary legal procedures are being followed," he told PTI.

READ | Rukmini Vasanth slams 'fake, fabricated' AI-generated bikini pics: 'Initiating necessary legal and cybercrime action'

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