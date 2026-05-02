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Swara Bhasker slams trolls 'shaming women' for postpartum weight, says 'it's nobody's business': 'I chose not to bounce back'

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Swara Bhasker slams trolls 'shaming women' for postpartum weight, says 'it's nobody's business': 'I chose not to bounce back'

Swara Bhasker has hit out at body-shaming trolls, saying she refuses to 'bounce back' after childbirth and that women’s bodies should not be judged for natural changes after motherhood.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 02, 2026, 03:30 PM IST

Swara Bhasker slams trolls 'shaming women' for postpartum weight, says 'it's nobody's business': 'I chose not to bounce back'
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Swara Bhasker has spoken out against online trolls who attacked her postpartum weight by denouncing body-shaming practices and the unrealistic standards which society imposes on women who have just given birth.

Swara spoke out against postpartum body-shaming:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Swara Bhasker has again expressed herself through commitment to fighting online trolling, together with her advocacy for women's rights to recover from childbirth without time restrictions. The Veere Di Wedding star, who became a mother to her daughter Raabiya in 2023, responded to critics who judged her appearance changes by stating her refusal to follow the beauty standards that unknown people on the internet established.

Trigger: Old photos lead to online trolling

Swara shared a collage that showed a 2018 picture of herself with current photos, which included an image of her holding her daughter. After she published the post, people began to comment on her body after she had given birth. She also presented a message which doubted her professional abilities and physical appearance because she found its tone to be disrespectful and critical.

'I chose not to bounce back,' says Swara:

Swara responded to an Instagram post by stating she made a deliberate decision not to restore her pre-baby body. She explained that motherhood leads to permanent changes because it exists as a lifelong commitment which requires mothers to stay themselves. She argues that society expects women to return to their pre-pregnancy bodies, which fails to acknowledge the real changes that occur during pregnancy and after childbirth.

Also read: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas shares first photos from intimate Tirupati wedding with Kavya Reddy: 'World, meet my wife'

She also talked about the beauty standards that society's mindset is harmful and cruel to women, returning to their pre-pregnancy bodies. She said that women’s bodies undergo profound changes while conceiving, carrying, delivering, and nurturing a child, and these changes deserve acceptance rather than criticism.

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