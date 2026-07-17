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Swara Bhasker slams Bollywood's silence on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'Celebrities pe itna bharosa mat karo'

Swara Bhasker said Bollywood is staying silent on Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike due to fear of backlash.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 05:50 PM IST

Swara Bhasker slams Bollywood's silence on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: 'Celebrities pe itna bharosa mat karo'
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Actor Swara Bhasker has said many Bollywood celebrities are not speaking up for educator Sonam Wangchuk because they fear backlash. She spoke at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike.

'Celebs pe itna bharosa mat karo'

In an interview with The Lallantop, Swara was questioned about why Bollywood has refrained from endorsing the demands of Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party. Fear, she added, is the cause. 'Meri haalat dekh ke nahi aa rahe hain.' Unko pata hai ki zyada bolne se Swara Bhasker ke saath jo hua thi, woh hum sab ke saath bhi hoga. 'Isliye woh nahi aa rahe hain,' she remarked.

After that, Swara also said that the political situation today is different from 2011, when many stars supported Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement. '2011-10 ki baat alag thi. Sarkar alag thi, activists aur students ko bina bail ke, bina kisi wajah ke jail mein nahi sadaya gaya tha.' She also urged people not to depend on celebrities to decide if a cause matters. 'Celebrities pe itna bharosa mat karo. Celebrity ki wajah se koi cause zaroori nahi ho jaata. Cause apne aap mein hi zaroori hai.' Swara claimed that she joined the demonstration because her daughter's future was at stake. She stated that she wants her daughter to study in India and does not want to leave the country.

Also read: Ram Kapoor makes BIG statement on Harshad Chopda-Shivangi Joshi: 'She's using him' | Watch

Sonam Wangchuk's protest and health

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since June 28 at Jantar Mantar, protesting the NEET-UG paper leak and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. His protest has drawn attention to student suicides as well. His physician reported that Wangchuk has lost approximately 9 kg, weighs around 56 kg, and is experiencing high uric acid levels and reduced muscle mass, indicating that his health is becoming critical.

Wangchuk has requested that others refrain from pressuring him to break the fast. 'I'm not in good shape, but not so bad either... Rather than asking me to break my fast, please join me on July 20th, Peaceful March to the Parliament,' he stated in a video. He has received public support from a number of movie stars, including Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Anurag Kashyap, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prakash Raj.

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