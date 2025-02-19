In her post, Bhasker questioned why people were more outraged over the “filmy torture of Hindus” from centuries ago than the deaths at the January 29 Mahakumbh stampede.

Actor Swara Bhasker has sparked controversy with her comments on Chhaava, a historical film starring Vicky Kaushal. She called the film’s depiction of Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj’s torture “heavily embellished” and “partly fictionalised,” leading to strong reactions from many people, including historians and legal experts.

Swara Bhasker’s post on Chhaava

In a post on X, Bhasker questioned why people were more upset about Chhaava than the deaths at the January 29 Mahakumbh stampede, which killed at least 30 people. She wrote, “A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement… is a brain & soul-dead society.”

Her statement led to a backlash, with many calling it an insult to history and the sacrifice of Sambhaji Maharaj.

A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished partly fictionalised filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses - is a brain & soul-dead society February 18, 2025

Strong reactions against Bhasker

Journalist Swati Chaturvedi responded, saying, “Rethink this tweet, Swara. I studied history at Delhi University, and there is nothing fictional about the torture inflicted on Sambhaji Maharaj by Aurangzeb.”

Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehradai also criticised her, saying her words were “deeply offensive and hurtful.” He accused her of “insulting the sentiments of millions of Indians” and even suggested legal action against her.

What is Chhaava About?

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, tells the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb.

Historians agree that Sambhaji Maharaj was brutally tortured by Aurangzeb’s forces after he refused to surrender or convert to Islam.

Previous controversies

This is not the first controversy surrounding Chhaava. Earlier, the film was criticised for a scene where Vicky Kaushal performed the lezim folk dance. After backlash, the makers decided to remove the scene.

Swara Bhasker, known for her outspoken views, has often faced criticism. Recently, she hit back at trolls who questioned her wardrobe choices after marriage to Fahad Ahmad. She also claimed that speaking her mind on social media had affected her career.

Despite the controversy, Chhaava continues to do well at the box office.

