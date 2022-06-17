Suzhal The Vortex Twitter review: Netizens call Vikram Vedha makers Pushkar-Gayatri's web series 'sensational'

Suzhal The Vortex/Poster

Suzhal The Vortex Twitter review: Amazon Prime Video's original Tamil series Suzhal The Vortex is currently streaming on the OTT platform. And with the early reviews coming in on social media, seems like the investigative drama that the makers touted would have a gripping and spell-binding experience for the audience, has delivered what it promised. Suzhal The Vortex features Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, Kathir along with R.Parthiban in lead roles. The show is created by Pushkar and Gayatri, who have been the power couple when it comes to creating some amazing content. The duo is known to create magic on the screen through their powerful and realistic storytelling.

Suzhal- The Vortex, a captivating and edge-of-the-seat thriller, premiered a day ahead of its official release which was June 17. The series has been released on Prime Video in over 30 Indian and foreign languages including French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, Turkish and Japanese, among others.

The trailer of Suzhal - The Vortex became an instant rage amongst cinephiles and now the early reviews on Twitter suggest that the series is surely a must-watch.

"Watched #SuzhalTheVortex and the series is so engaging and i loved the fact they showcased a senstive issue along with managing the thriller coefficient till last episode , As always @aishu_dil you nailed it in your role And special mentions to @am_kathir," tweeted a viewer.

"#SuzhalTheVortex 3.75/5 : A Well Made Crime Investigation Thriller With More Twists, Unpredictable, Perfect Casting. Good Perfromances, Good BGM. T Few Lags, But Engaging. WORTH WATCH Some Cuss Words But Watch with Family 8 Episodes Runtime - 6 Hrs 15 Mins," wrote a Twitter user.

"Yesterday watched #SuzhalTheVortex Webseries,Whole episode running nearly for 6 hr 30mins neatly written and twist. kudos to whole team of #SuzhalTheVortex. All artist done great job, Especially mention content writer @PushkarGayatri Congratulations," wrote yet another Twitter user.

"Binge Watched #SuzhalTheVortex in a single stretch! I like the way

@PushkarGayatri's Investigation narrative style. So natural performance form every one. @SamCSmusic mirattttttallll," tweeted a fan.

"With #SuzhalTheVortex @PushkarGayatri has created a sensational thriller series. The performance from leads @am_kathir and @rparthiepan #ShreyaReddy r brilliant. Highly engaging and entertaining web series in Tamil. Hoping to see more and more from the creators. #SuzhalOnPrime," tweeted yet another fan of the series.

Suzhal – The Vortex begins with the disappearance of a young girl from a small town in Tamil Nadu. What begins as a mere missing-person investigative drama, soon spirals into a heart-thumping thriller with a twist at every turn and a secret tumbling out of every corner of the story, threatening to tear apart the town and its delicate social fabric.

Set against the backdrop of an annual cultural festival, the series spins a masterful web of lies, deceit and suspicious characters with hidden agendas and a rollercoaster of emotions which will keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

Replete with a fast-paced screenplay and some stupendous performances, the series promises to immerse audiences into a rabbit hole of mysteries and leave them eager for more.