Suzhal makers Pushkar-Gayatri react to SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, Lokesh Kanagaraj praising their show | Exclusive

Starring Karthi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the leads, Suzhal: The Vortex has received rave reviews from the audience, critics, and film celebrities.

Set in the fictional town of Sambaloor with the backdrop of the intriguing Mayana Kollai festival, the Tamil web series Suzhal: The Vortex is gaining rave reviews from the audience and critics. Created by the husband-wife duo of Pushkar-Gayatri, the Amazon Prime Video India show has also received a big thumbs up from the famous celebrities in the Indian film industry.

The directors of two recent blockbusters RRR and Vikram - SS Rajamouli and Lokesh Kanagaraj have showered praises on the show calling it incredible and a visual treat. Even actors like Dhanush and Priyanka Chopra took to their social media accounts and lauded Suzhal starring Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy, and R. Parthiban in the leading roles.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Pushkar and Gayatri shared their reactions to the recognition they have received from their industry folks. Pushkar said, "When you get the support of your industry, it's always an high because whatever said and done, the peer group's recognition of what you doing is something that we all look forward to."

The filmmaker continued, "A whole bunch of people have come forward to magnanimously shower their praises and it's not an industry that does that often. So, in that way, Rajamouli sir, Loki (Lokesh), Dhanush, and others who had good things to say, it was gladdening and heartening."

Sharing how Lokesh binge-watched the entire show when he was travelling, Pushkar added, "Loki told us he was driving back from Bangalore, and he and his friend were continuously watching their show on a tablet. They took off from Bangalore, they watched a couple of episodes over there, couldn't stop so all the way back here, they finished seven episodes, they had an event to attend after that and just about managed to finish the last episode before they had to rush out for that event."



"That kind of involvement, you have to spend six to six-and-a-half hours watching it. It's actually a big step, people are investing that much of their time in watching a series", Pushkar concluded.

Meanwhile, Pushkar and Gayatri are now awaiting the release of their first Hindi film Vikram Vedha, an adaptation of their own Tamil blockbuster. The neo-noir crime action thriller sees Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan playing the roles originally played by R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the 2017 film.