The makers of Pulkit Samrat's forthcoming romantic comedy, Suswagatam Khushamadeed have unveiled the exciting teaser of the drama. The teaser hints at a love story rooted in togetherness and inclusivity, making a strong statement in today's divided world. From vibrant frames to a lively mood, every shot carries a sense of celebration and connection.

Set against a backdrop of unity, hope, and cultural connection, Suswagatam Khushamadeed goes beyond just romance. It promises a feel-good, colorful narrative that blends humor, emotion, and meaningful storytelling - all wrapped in striking visuals and a catchy soundtrack.

Dropping a glimpse of his next with the netizens, Pulkit wrote on his IG, "Two souls. Two cultures. One love story #SuswagatamKhushaamadeedTeaser out now! #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed releasing in cinemas on 16th May."



Produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, and Suneel Rao and co-produced by Javed Deoriawale, Ajay Baranwal, Sanjay Surana, Ashfa Hassan, and Sadiya Asim, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, Late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, Late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat, and Sajjad Delafrooz.

Suswagatam Khushamadeed will mark the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.While Pulkit will be seen as Aman, Isabelle will play Noor in the mich-awaited drama. Their electrifying chemistry has already created a massive buzz among cinephiles.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film sets the stage for a heartwarming cross-cultural love story that feels both fresh and deeply relevant.

The music of the film will be released under the prestigious Zee Music Company banner. Presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Insite India, Endemol Shine India, Yellow Ant Productions, Shurbhi Entertainment, Azaan Entertainment, and U Entertainment, "Suswagatam Khushamadeed" will hit cinemas nationwide on May 16.