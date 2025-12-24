Sussanne Khan shared heartfelt note for sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan from family wedding: 'You both have been my...

The picture shows Sussanne standing in the middle, with Hrehaan and Hridhaan on either side, as the trio smiles.

Sussanne Khan recently attended ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebration. Their sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, were also present at the wedding festivities. At the event, Hrithik also danced with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Now, Sussane has shared a heartfelt note for her sons on her Instagram, saying her heart beams with pride as she sees them shine.

Sussanne shares with Hrehaan and Hridhaan

The picture shows Sussanne standing in the middle, with Hrehaan and Hridhaan on either side, as the trio smiles. Dressed in stunning light gold lehenga, Sussanne shared several photos, captioning, “The Mama Lioness.. with my Heart beaming with my Son Shines Pride… My Ray and Ridza.. From here till the end of Time you both have been my Bravest hearted Knights… so so proud to call you mine.”

On the other hand, a video of Hrithik Roshan dancing with Hrehaan, Hridhaan and Saba has been circulating on social media. They were later joined by his niece Suranika Soni and cousin Pashmina Roshan on the dance floor, grooving to Sukhbir's 1999 song Ishq Tera Tadpave. Fans loved the boys’ easy and joyful moves, saying they had inherited their father’s dancing skills.

About Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

In 2000, Hrithik tied the knot with Sussanne after dating for several years in Bengaluru on 20 December. Their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, were born in 2006 and 2008, respectively. The couple separated in December 2013, and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

