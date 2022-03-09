Sushmita Sen talks about her struggle with English during Miss Universe pageant

Sushmita Sen is known for sharing thoughts without any filter. She is frank, bold, and courageous. Sen has been vocal about multiple things throughout her career, and recently she even discussed her struggle with the English language at her daughter Renee's school magazine. The 'Biwi No 1' actress shared a magazine cover on her social media and posted by saying, "I proudly present to you my favourite interview!! This is done for Alisah’s School Magazine by the students of the Editorial club.

Sushmita loved the research and the questions asked during the interaction. From this conversation we got to know that the actress was struggling with English during the initial stage of her career. Sushmita recalled the incident when she was asked at the final round of Miss Universe (1994), "What for you is the essence of being a woman?" Sen has studied at a Hindi Medium school, and she didn't know the meaning of 'essence.' But, Sushmita took the question like a pro and said, "Just being a woman is a gift of God that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, who is a woman. She shows a man what caring, sharing and loving is all about. That’s the essence of being a woman."

Sen further confessed that at that moment God really helped her, "I was from a Hindi medium school, so I did not know that much English back in the day. I don't know how I understood what essence meant and answered that question with such clarity and such experience, even though I lacked it 18. I think God sat on my tongue and said, let this be said because this is how you will choose to live your life. I stated that being born a woman is a great gift of God. I stand by that. Nothing has changed on that front. To be born a woman is something. It’s a great gift of God and we must all appreciate it. This is true because life always deserves appreciation. A woman is not only the womb from which life comes, so she is not only born to be a mother, but she is also here to share and show the world what loving, caring and sharing is all about."

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in web series 'Aarya 2.'