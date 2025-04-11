Sushmita Sen's ex-sister-in-law, Charu Asopa, has left Mumbai and moved to her hometown in Rajasthan due to financial problems.

Actor Charu Asopa has moved from Mumbai to her hometown, Bikaner, Rajasthan, along with her daughter Ziana. A recent video of her selling salwar kameez and sarees online went viral, leading to mixed reactions.

While many people supported her, some questioned her financial situation. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Charu Asopa confirmed that she is selling clothes online. She said, "I have shifted to my hometown Bikaner, Rajasthan. I have left Mumbai for now, and I am currently living with my parents. It’s been more than a month since Ziana and I moved here."

Charu shared that the cost of living in Mumbai is very expensive. She said, “Living in Mumbai is not easy; it costs money. For me, the monthly living cost came up to Rs 1 lakh -1.5 lakh, including the rent and everything, which was not easy. Furthermore, I would rather not leave Ziana alone with a nanny when I am shooting in Naigaon (Mumbai). It used to get extremely difficult. Moving back home and starting my own thing was completely planned; it wasn’t a rushed decision."

While reacting to the trolls, Charu added, “When you start something new, everyone struggles. What’s different in my case? I am doing everything on my own, from taking orders to sending packages to getting stock. When I came to Mumbai for acting that wasn’t easy too. I struggled to build a name for myself and I managed. Now, I have started this business, so that I can focus on my child, and I don’t think that’s wrong."

When asked about Rajeev’s reaction to her move, Charu said, “He can always come visit his daughter in Bikaner. Before leaving Mumbai, I dropped him a text about my plans.”

Explaining why she started selling clothes online, Charu said, "It’s not like I was shooting for a big project. I would rather not take up a daily soap as I want to focus on Ziana. And I can shoot digital content from here, anyway. If I have to travel for a shoot, the best part of being back home is, I can always leave Ziana with her grandparents than a nanny."