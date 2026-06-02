Sushmita Sen opens up on dating married Vikram Bhatt during Dastak shoot: ‘I don’t feel guilty’

Sushmita Sen once spoke about her past relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt during the filming of Dastak, saying she did not feel guilty despite the controversy around his marital status at the time.

Sushmita Sen once spoke openly about her relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, addressing controversy around their romance during the filming of Dastak, even as he was legally married at the time.

Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt’s early connection:

Sushmita Sen actually made her Bollywood debut in Dastak, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and penned by Vikram Bhatt. During the shoot, they initially sort of didn't really click, and both later said there were misunderstandings, plus this kind of professional friction. Sushmita mentioned that Vikram would often complain about her to the director, but Vikram, on his side, said she would regularly change the dialogues and that there was a certain vibe, like an attitude, on set. Still, slowly, the whole equation shifted. Once they started working more together, things eased up and they first formed a real rapport, then it grew into friendship, and eventually, it turned romantic.

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Relationship during marital transition:

Later on, the whole relationship turned a bit controversial because Vikram Bhatt was married to his childhood sweetheart, Aditi Bhatt, when the romance started to heat up. In fact, in an interview on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Sushmita basically spoke about it straight. She mentioned she wasn’t feeling guilty and sort of added that Vikram’s marriage was already on a shaky footing; plus, the two were not really living together, so somehow it looked different from her side.

Vikram Bhatt also clarified his side of it, saying that yes, he was married when they first began working. But he insisted that the romantic feelings came much later. And when things started getting serious, he said he was already moving through some kind of separation process, so it wasn’t like it suddenly began overnight.

Sushmita then maintained she had no issues with Vikram’s then-wife or the rest of his family. She said she felt that some bonds just don’t survive, regardless of intentions. According to her, there wasn’t any real reason to feel guilty either, because the relationship was open and honest, in the way she described it.