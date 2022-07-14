Search icon
'Better half': Lalit Modi announces relationship and marriage plans with Sushmita Sen

Lalit's Twitter and Instagram posts came along with a series of pictures from the couple's trip to Maldives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi

Former IPL chairman and fugitive businessman Lalit Modi on Thursday posted a cryptic tweet, apparently announcing his marriage with Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic),” Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, Lalit Modi clarified that he and Sushmita Sen aren’t married yet. He wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

Sushmita entered the film industry after winning the Miss Universe crown in 1994. After a brief sabbatical, she got a second lease of life as an actor with the Hotstar series Aaryan, which aired its second season last year. Sushmita is a single mother to two daughters — Alisah and Renee. Sen had adapted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010.

Lalit Modi lives outside India ever since he was expelled from the BCCI. He reporedly fled the country while facing investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering. He has been in London since then.

