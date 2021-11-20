Sushmita Sen calls ‘Aarya’ reward, says it changed her life on ‘many levels’

‘Aarya’ season 2 will premiere on Disney+Hotstar soon, directed by Ram Madhvani. When the first season of the Sushmita Sen-led action drama premiered, it received rave reviews, and the dazzling and rousing teaser for season 2 was recently released. Sushmita Sen returns in the title character, and she's opened up about how Aarya has influenced her life.

Sushmita Sen shared, "I feel prior to Aarya, I was kind of an actor, on the personal front also, I faced quite a lot of challenges, and a challenging 5 years period at the end of it. I felt like the Universe had to reward me because I've worked so hard to get there! And I can call Aarya that reward! It came at the right time, not just on a professional level. Playing Aarya has been a worthy experience and to do so successfully, showcasing the relationship of a mother and of a woman who can hold the family together, even if the family belongs to the underworld and Drug Mafia, you glue it all together. I think Aarya changed my life on many levels. It was an exciting and lovely series as an actor to be a part of. I think it was an all-round experience which has changed my life for the better, for sure."

Recently the Aarya 2 teaser was revealed by the makers and the audiences got a closer look at Sushmita's fierce persona. In the brief glimpse, the actress can be seen giving a ferocious look as she walks through the colours in the air, with her gaze stuck at an infinite point.

Take a look-

