Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' strikes a century, enters the 100 crore club!

Sushant's Dhoni biopic becomes the fastest sports biopic to enter the 100 crore club

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2016, 02:38 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput has another reason the celebrate. His latest release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has made its way into the 100 crore club in just 10 days of its release. This has set a new record of sorts as none of the previous biopics managed to hit the Rs 100 crore mark in such a short span of time. 

The biopic based on the life of the Indian skipper MS Dhoni, has gathered rave reviews from the audience and the critics alike and Sushant's performance has been applauded by one and all. The first day collections of the film were Rs 21.30 crore, which went on to increase in the following days. With net earning of Rs 103.40 crore, this biopic has become the most successful biopic in the history of Indian cinema.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to reveal the net collections of the film and tweeted:

The only other biopic to enter the coveted club was Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, based on the life of Milkha Singh. The movie managed to cross the 100 crore mark in 24 days.

