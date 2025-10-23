FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Sushant Singh Rajput's family opposes CBI closure report: 'Based on a shoddy investigation...'

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation has released a closure report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. In the report, the probe agency has given a clean chit to Sushant’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty in his death case, stating that there was no evidence to suggest that she 'illegally confined, threatened, or abetted' the suicide. However, Rajput's family was unconvinced by the central agency's report, slammed it for ‘shoddy investigation’. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

Sushant’s family has reportedly challenged the closure report, calling it an incomplete document. Their lawyer Varun Singh said, “This is nothing but an eyewash. If CBI really wanted to come out with the truth, it would have submitted all the supporting case documents including chats, technical records, statements of witnesses, medical records, etc in the court along with the final (closure) report, which they have not done. We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation,” he said, according to HT.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
