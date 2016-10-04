Sushant knocks it out of the park

The actor sets a record; beats all his contemporaries by collecting the highest first-day figure

Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni — The Untold Story took a terrific start at the box-office and with this, the actor has finally managed to hit a big six, albeit on the fifth delivery (read: fifth release).

He made his debut more than three- and-a-half years ago with Kai Po Che in 2013, as one of three leads. “The film’s opening day was Rs 3.75 crore. His solo release Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) was a little better at Rs 6.5 crore.

PK (Rs 26 crore) had him in a guest appearance, but it worked solely on Aamir’s star power. It was disappointing, though, when Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015) only garnered Rs 4.2 crore on the first Friday,” informs a trade pundit.

His peers were racing ahead. “Not just his peers Varun Dhawan (ABCD 2), Sidharth Malhotra (Ek Villain) and Arjun Kapoor (2 States), even his seniors like Ranveer Singh (Bajirao Mastani) and juniors like Tiger Shroff (Baaghi) were doing so much better,” our expert adds, “Each one of them was either scoring a century or delivering back-to-back hits. Sushant was losing out on precious time.His contemporaries were delivering big hits all around and he was not even in touching distance of the kind of numbers these films were getting. His biggest grosser was Shuddh Desi Romance (Rs 48 crore) which means he was yet to hit even a half-century.”

Well, with MS Dhoni — The Untold Story, everything has changed as the opening-day numbers are akin to the ‘helicopter shot’the cricketer he plays, is known for. “Now, SSR has set a new record for emerging stars in the industry,” an industry veteran observes.

All of this makes the feat that Sushant has achieved with MSD look so much bigger as he is the first actor to have surpassed the Rs 20 crore mark as a solo hero. At the end of the day, it all boils down to the records in the book and there, it has been registered clearly that Sushant has scored really huge with this Neeraj Pandey film.

It remains to be seen how much longer his innings will last at the box-office crease. While a century is a given, a feat over and above that would make it an altogether different ballgame for him.