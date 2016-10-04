Headlines

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Sushant knocks it out of the park

The actor sets a record; beats all his contemporaries by collecting the highest first-day figure

article-main
Latest News

Nayandeep Rakshit

Updated: Oct 04, 2016, 12:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni — The Untold Story took a terrific start at the box-office and with this, the actor has finally managed to hit a big six, albeit on the fifth delivery (read: fifth release).

He made his debut more than three- and-a-half years ago with Kai Po Che in 2013, as one of three leads. “The film’s opening day was Rs 3.75 crore. His solo release Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) was a little better at Rs 6.5 crore.

PK (Rs 26 crore) had him in a guest appearance, but it worked solely on Aamir’s star power. It was disappointing, though, when Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015) only garnered Rs 4.2 crore on the first Friday,” informs a trade pundit.

 His peers were racing ahead. “Not just his peers Varun Dhawan (ABCD 2), Sidharth Malhotra (Ek Villain) and Arjun Kapoor (2 States), even his seniors like Ranveer Singh (Bajirao Mastani) and juniors like Tiger Shroff (Baaghi) were doing so much better,” our expert adds, “Each one of them was either scoring a century or delivering back-to-back hits. Sushant was losing out on precious time.His contemporaries were delivering big hits all around and he was not even in touching distance of the kind of numbers these films were getting. His biggest grosser was Shuddh Desi Romance (Rs 48 crore) which means he was yet to hit even a half-century.”

Well, with MS Dhoni — The Untold Story, everything has changed as the opening-day numbers are akin to the ‘helicopter shot’the cricketer he plays, is known for.  “Now, SSR has set a new record for emerging stars in the industry,” an industry veteran observes.

All of this makes the feat that Sushant has achieved with MSD look so much bigger as he is the first actor to have surpassed the Rs 20 crore mark as a solo hero. At the end of the day, it all boils down to the records in the book and there, it has been registered clearly that Sushant has scored really huge with this Neeraj Pandey film.

It remains to be seen how much longer his innings will last at the box-office crease. While a century is a given, a feat over and above that would make it an altogether different ballgame for him.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

INDIA alliance leaders, MPs who visited Manipur, to meet President Murmu today

Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh dazzles with 'insane' dance steps in Anirudh's grand Bollywood debut, fans call it chartbuster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE