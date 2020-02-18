'Surma Surma': Guru Randhawa, Jay Sean croon Punjabi song in Rajastani setup

Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean have collaborated for a Punjabi song called 'Surma Surma'. The two are seen crooning the song in a setup in Rajasthan in the music video which has been unveiled by T-Series. The song, which starts with endorsing an advertisement, ends with a twist.

While meeting his friend Jay Sean in the song, Guru Randhawa falls in love with a girl on the white sand dunes of what looks like Kutch in Rajasthan. The journey of the song 'Surma Surma' is how the equation between the trio changes, and eventually one equation remains the same - that of friendship. Jay Sean and Guru Randhawa are seen crooning in Punjabi in the video, with some verses in English too.

Watch the song here:

The lyrics of 'Surma Surma' have been penned by Guru Randhawa, in collaboration with Jay Sean, who worked on the English lyrics of the song. Composed by Guru, the music is given by Vee music. Anisha Jain has worked on the costumes of the artists in the song.

Jay Sean gained popularity in India in 2003 with his song 'Main Ta Tere Naal Nachna'. Guru Randhawa, on the other hand, became famous after his recreation of 'Suit Suit' in Irrfan Khan's film 'Hindi Medium' and his single 'High Rated Gabru'.