Suriya's wife Jyotika defended Kanguva amid its negative reviews and highlighted the positive aspects of the fantasy action film.

Suriya-starrer fantasy action film Kanguva was one of the most awaited films since its announcement. However, since its release this week, the movie has been dubbed a major disappointment. Though some people have also praised Suriya's solid performance, good action sequences, and breathtaking visuals, but a majority of the viewers have also criticised the film for its weak narration, poor script, and excessively loud background music.

On Sunday, Suriya's wife Jyotika defended Kanguva but also agreed with the audiences who had been finding faults with the movie. Taking to her Instagram, she shared the film's poster and wrote, "I pen this note as Jyotika and a cinema lover and not actor Suriya's wife - Kanguva - a spectacle in cinema. So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema forward."

"Definitely the first 1/2 hour doesn’t work and the sound is jarring! Flaws are a part of most Indian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! And it’s just the first 1/2 hour from the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it’s an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work and execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema", she continued.

Jyotika, who made her Bollywood comeback earlier this year with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's horror thriller Shaitaan, also added that she is surprised by the negative reviews from the media. She wrote, "I'm surprised with the negative reviews from media and certain fraternities, as it’s not done by them to this high level for the most unintellectual big budget films I have seen earlier with age old stories, where women are stalked, double meaning dialogues are spoken and have the most over the top action sequences."

Listing the film's positives, Jyotika concluded, "What about Kanguva's positives? The women action sequence in 2nd half and the young boy's love and betrayal for Kanguva? I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing. Now this makes me wonder largely whether one should ever read, listen or believe them after all. It’s sad that they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas) when it actually deserves an applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual. Be proud Team Kanguva, as the ones commenting negative are doing just that and nothing else to their credit to uplift cinema."



Kanguva is directed by Siva and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under their banners Studio Green and UV Creations. The film is one of the most expensive films with a massive budget of around Rs 350 crore.

READ | Kanguva ending explained: Suriya to now fight Bobby Deol's son, how Karthi's cameo perfectly sets up Kanguva 2

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.