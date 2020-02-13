Suriya unveils 'Soorarai Pottru' song 'Veyyon Silli' on flight with 100 children, here's how he picked them
Suriya flew with nearly 100 children in a flight and for the first time ever, unveiled his movie 'Soorarai Pottru's song 'Veyyon Silli' there with them
Suriya unveils 'Soorarai Pottru' song 'Veyyon Silli' on flight with 100 children, here's how he picked them , YouTube
Written By
Edited By
Shaheen Irani
Source
DNA webdesk
In a unique strategy, Suriya has unveiled the song 'Veyyon Silli' from his upcoming movie 'Soorarai Pottru' mid-air. The actor took 100 children along with him in the flight and the selection process for that for rather unique.
Suriya runs Agaram Foundation, which reportedly picked the 100 children through an essay competition. The children were asked to write their fondest dream and desire. Keeping the theme of the movie in mind, the idea of this promotion reportedly germinated. In the movie, Suriya plays the role of Captain GR Gopinath, who is the founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.
Welcome to the live coverage of #VeyyonSilliLaunchMidAir. The adorable first time flyers have gathered in the airport with excitement in their eyes
It's @TheHatmanTweets reporting live from here.Stay tuned for more exciting updates! #VeyyonSilli #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/R0fZKGwtKl— Cinema Express (@XpressCinema) February 13, 2020
And the veil is removed! #SooraraiPottruSpicejet #VeyyonSilli #VeyyonSilliLaunchMidAir pic.twitter.com/TGlZeU69SZ— Cinema Express (@XpressCinema) February 13, 2020
#VeyyonSilli playing mid air in style @Suriya_offl @gvprakash @Aparnabala2 pic.twitter.com/R4ABLeWAyE— Chennai Times (@ChennaiTimesTOI) February 13, 2020
As soon as Suriya entered the flight, phone cameras started flashing on his face for selfies and photos with him. He had to take it slow. GV Prakash Kumar also crooned the song on the flight. Suriya went on to give an emotional speech about how the children wanted their mother, father or sibling to fly with him rather than themselves.
Take a look:
Exclusive :@Suriya_offl on why he taken the initiative to fly 70 kids (first timers)#VeyyonSilli #SooraraiPottru#SooraraiPottruSpicejet #VeyyonSilliLaunchMidAir pic.twitter.com/RmK3t2GwfW— (@Srijesh_Offl) February 13, 2020
Finally #Maara (a) @Suriya_offl enters the #SooraraiPotttruflight and it's time for take off! "Parundhaaguthu oor kuruvi!"#VeyyonSilli #SooraraiPottru#VeyyonSilliLaunchMidAir pic.twitter.com/WFgOadxzy4— Cinema Express (@XpressCinema) February 13, 2020
#GVPrakashKumar croons #VeyyonSilli for the 100 first-time flyers in midair. Okay, you got to admit that the song is out of this world. (Pun intended) #VeyyonSilli #SooraraiPottru#VeyyonSilliLaunchMidAir #SooraraiPottruFlight pic.twitter.com/GfDCvmyYgk— Cinema Express (@XpressCinema) February 13, 2020
'Soorarai Pottru' would mark the debut of producer Guneet Monga in the South Indian film industry. Apart from Suriya, the movie, directed by Sudha Kongara, also stars Aparna Balamurali as the female lead, Paresh Rawal as the antagonist, and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. As per reports, this film would release in theatres in April.