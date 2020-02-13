Suriya unveils 'Soorarai Pottru' song 'Veyyon Silli' on flight with 100 children, here's how he picked them

In a unique strategy, Suriya has unveiled the song 'Veyyon Silli' from his upcoming movie 'Soorarai Pottru' mid-air. The actor took 100 children along with him in the flight and the selection process for that for rather unique.

Suriya runs Agaram Foundation, which reportedly picked the 100 children through an essay competition. The children were asked to write their fondest dream and desire. Keeping the theme of the movie in mind, the idea of this promotion reportedly germinated. In the movie, Suriya plays the role of Captain GR Gopinath, who is the founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

Welcome to the live coverage of #VeyyonSilliLaunchMidAir. The adorable first time flyers have gathered in the airport with excitement in their eyes It's @TheHatmanTweets reporting live from here.Stay tuned for more exciting updates! #VeyyonSilli #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/R0fZKGwtKl — Cinema Express (@XpressCinema) February 13, 2020

As soon as Suriya entered the flight, phone cameras started flashing on his face for selfies and photos with him. He had to take it slow. GV Prakash Kumar also crooned the song on the flight. Suriya went on to give an emotional speech about how the children wanted their mother, father or sibling to fly with him rather than themselves.

Take a look:

'Soorarai Pottru' would mark the debut of producer Guneet Monga in the South Indian film industry. Apart from Suriya, the movie, directed by Sudha Kongara, also stars Aparna Balamurali as the female lead, Paresh Rawal as the antagonist, and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. As per reports, this film would release in theatres in April.