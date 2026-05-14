Suriya, Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu's faces trouble, 9 AM shows get cancelled

The release of Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, faced an unexpected setback as its 9 am shows were cancelled due to last-minute issues, disappointing fans.

The much-anticipated film Karuppu, featuring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, encountered an unforeseen hurdle just hours before its scheduled release on Wednesday night.

The sudden cancellation of its early morning 9 am shows left fans disappointed, especially those who had made plans for the opening day.

Producer SR Prabu addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter) early on May 14, apologising for the disruption. He wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

Earlier, director-actor RJ Balaji had also acknowledged the ongoing challenges surrounding the project. In a note to fans, he expressed uncertainty about the situation, saying, "Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith, in him."

The recently released trailer of the film hints at a courtroom drama layered with emotional and action elements. It opens with a grandfather and granddaughter fighting for justice over several years, with Trisha Krishnan portraying a lawyer representing their case, while RJ Balaji appears on the opposing side. Later, Suriya enters as a powerful character who takes on battles both inside and outside the courtroom.