FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
“Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh deliver a fun-filled family entertainer, while Sara Ali Khan, Ayesha Raza emerge as the surprise packages

“Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul

The Invisible Infrastructure Powering the AI Economy

The Invisible Infrastructure Powering the AI Economy

Influencer aka 'The Skin Doctor' targets Sunjay Kapur's family, gets arrested over shocking social media posts

Influencer aka 'The Skin Doctor' targets Sunjay Kapur's family, gets arrested

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Suriya, Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu's faces trouble, 9 AM shows get cancelled

The release of Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, faced an unexpected setback as its 9 am shows were cancelled due to last-minute issues, disappointing fans.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 14, 2026, 11:46 AM IST

Suriya, Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu's faces trouble, 9 AM shows get cancelled
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The much-anticipated film Karuppu, featuring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, encountered an unforeseen hurdle just hours before its scheduled release on Wednesday night.

The sudden cancellation of its early morning 9 am shows left fans disappointed, especially those who had made plans for the opening day.

Producer SR Prabu addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter) early on May 14, apologising for the disruption. He wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

Earlier, director-actor RJ Balaji had also acknowledged the ongoing challenges surrounding the project. In a note to fans, he expressed uncertainty about the situation, saying, "Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith, in him."

The recently released trailer of the film hints at a courtroom drama layered with emotional and action elements. It opens with a grandfather and granddaughter fighting for justice over several years, with Trisha Krishnan portraying a lawyer representing their case, while RJ Balaji appears on the opposing side. Later, Suriya enters as a powerful character who takes on battles both inside and outside the courtroom.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Congress announces VD Satheesan as Kerala's next Chief Minister
Congress announces VD Satheesan as Kerala's next CM
“Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh deliver a fun-filled family entertainer, while Sara Ali Khan, Ayesha Raza emerge as the surprise packages
“Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul
The Invisible Infrastructure Powering the AI Economy
The Invisible Infrastructure Powering the AI Economy
Influencer aka 'The Skin Doctor' targets Sunjay Kapur's family, gets arrested over shocking social media posts
Influencer aka 'The Skin Doctor' targets Sunjay Kapur's family, gets arrested
Nirbhaya Horror In Delhi Again: Driver, conductor gang-rape woman inside bus, details here
Nirbhaya Horror In Delhi Again: Driver, conductor gang-rape woman inside bus
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement