Suriya starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' becomes third highest rated movie on IMDb

There's no stopping for Suriya Sivakumar starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' directed by Sudha Kongara. After streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2020, the film was shortlisted for 91st Academy Awards and has been receiving amazing responses from the critics and the masses. Now, the film has added another accolade to its kitty and that is becoming the third highest-rated 'IMDb Top 1000'. Yes, 'Soorarai Pottru' is just behind Hollywood classics 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994) and 'The Godfather' (1972).

The film beat blockbuster classics namely 'The Dark Knight' (2008), 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974), '12 Angry Men' (1957), 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003), 'Pulp Fiction' (1994), 'Schindler's List' (1993), 'Inception' (2010), 'Fight Club' (1999) and many other movies.

'Soorarai Pottru' has an IMDb rating of 9.1.

Talking about the film, it's described as 'Nedumaaran Rajangam "Maara" sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry and several enemies who stand in his way.'

'Soorarai Pottru' is inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath.

Not just that, the movie has been selected for Shanghai International Film Festival 2021. Rajsekar Pandian, who is the co-producer at Suriya's home production 2D Entertainment tweeted, "Happy that #SooraraiPottru #PraiseTheBrave enters Panorama Section of Shanghai International Film Festival 2021 @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @Aparnabala2 @nikethbommi @editorsuriya @jacki_art @2D_ENTPVTLTD."

'Soorarai Pottru' also stars Aparna Balamurli, Oorvashi and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.