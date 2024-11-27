The film is being constantly compared to other big releases like Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.

The multilingual film Kanguva, featuring Suriya earned around Rs 68.47 crore across all languages in India in 13 days. Directed by Siva, the film also featured Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Yogi Babu. The 13th day alone earned around Rs 50 lakh net for all languages combined. Kanguva was released worldwide on 14 November 2024 in standard, 3D and IMAX format.

The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, who praised Suriya's performance, production design and cinematography. It is an Indian Tamil-language epic fantasy action film, which is the Tamil debut of Deol and Patani. The film follows Francis Theodore, a bounty hunter in 2024, whose connection with a child is mysteriously connected to a fierce tribal warrior's promise to a child in the year 1070.

READ | Aamir Khan didn't have title rights for Dangal but then Salman Khan made a call to...