Suriya's Jai Bhim lands into legal trouble, Chennai police files FIR against makers under copyright act

Suriya's Jai Bhim has landed into controversy again after a person alleged story theft.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:03 AM IST

Suriya's Jai Bhim lands into legal trouble, Chennai police files FIR against makers under copyright act
Jai Bhim

Suriya's Jai Bhim has landed into controversy again as Chennai police registered an FIR against the director and producer under the Copyright act on Wednesday. The FIR was lodged by a man who alleged that the makers have depicted his life's struggle, and didn't pay him royalties. 

As per the report of Hindustan Times, a report in DT Next stated that the complaint against the film has been filed by V Kulanjiyappan. The complainant claims that a character in the film is based on him. Chennai Police registered the case after receiving a direction from the magistrate court. In his complaint at the Sastri Nagar police station in Chennai, Kulanjiyappan alleged that the makers of the film narrated his story but did not pay him any royalties, and he was allegedly promised that. The report further stated that an FIR has been registered under Sec.63 (a) of the Copyright Act against the film’s director, T J Gnanavel and the production house, 2D Entertainment.

READ: 'Jai Bhim' director TJ Gnanavel issues apology to Vanniyar community, says don't blame actor Suriya

The complainant further added that director TJ Gnanavel met him at his residence in January 2019. And he asked for details about the 1993 incident. Kulanjiyappan claimed that he was promised Rs 50 lakh as royalty and also a share in the profits. However, the complainant said that none of which he claims have been fulfilled till now. Kulanjiyappan also alleged that the film showed his community in a bad light and that the filmmakers have economically boycotted and exploited the victims.

This isn't the first time when Jai Bhim was landed into controversy. The Vanniyar Sangam community had issued a legal notice to its director TJ Gnanavel and actor Suriya for allegedly defaming their community in the film, the film's director took to Twitter on Sunday to issue an apology for hurting the sentiments of “any particular community” and expressed regret to those he offended.

