Suriya reunites with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for Hombale Films production, Kayadu Lohar cast as female lead

The TJ Gnanavel directorial will mark the first collaboration between Suriya and Hombale Films, the production house behind some of the biggest blockbusters - KGF, Kantara, and Salaar.

Suriya is set to reunite with director TJ Gnanavel for an upcoming Hombale Films poduction, five years after the critically acclaimed Jai Bhim. The film was officially announced on Monday, June 29, marking the first collaboration between the National Award-winning actor Suriya and the production house behind some of the biggest blockbusters - KGF, Kantara, and Salaar. Kayadu Lohar, who has been steadily making her mark across South Indian cinema, joins the cast as the female lead.

Making the announcement on its social media handles, Hombale Films shared a note that read, "The next chapter... #SuriyaXHombale. He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A journey defined by courage, conviction, and craft. Three decades of truth on screen. Countless hearts touched beyond it. Now, the most fearless actor of his generation steps onto his grandest stage yet. @hombalefilms proudly welcomes THE ONE & only, @actorsuriya."

The upcoming film will feature music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by S. R. Kathir, production design by K. Kathir and editing by Philomin Raj. The project was formally launched with a muhurat ceremony held in Chennai on June 29, attended by the cast, crew and members of the film industry.

Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, the yet-untitled film is expected to go on floors soon. Kiragandur stated, in a press release, "At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision. Collaborating with Suriya and TJ Gnanavel is a step towards telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world."

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