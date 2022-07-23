Suriya reacts to Soorari Pottru winning in five categories at 68th national film awards

File Photo

In the category for feature films in all languages, Soorari Pottru won every major National Film Award, including Best Feature Film, Best Actor and Actress (Suriya and Aparna Balamurali), Best Screenplay, and Best Background Score.

The film won 5 of the main awards namely, best feature film, best actor (Suriya), Best actress (Aparrna Balamurali), Best screenplay and best background score.

Actor and producer Suriya shared his happiness and said, “I am absolutely humbled by the incredible honour that Soorarai Pottru has received. I am falling short of words to express my gratitude and truly applaud the entire team’s effort to bring this inspiring story of Capt. Gopinath and his vision. The film has truly proven that nothing can stop one from achieving their dream.”

Director Sudha Kongara said, “Soorarai Pottru has always held a special place in our hearts. It is the inspired story of a man that sincerely believed in spreading his wings and reaching new heights for the people, and with the jury recognizing our little film for this prestigious award, it is a truly momentous day for the entire team.”

The lead actress Aparna Balamurali shared her elation and said, “It was a life changing journey for me to work on the film alongside such exemplary talents like Sudha Ma’am and Suriya. Receiving a National Film Award for Soorarai Pottru is truly an honour as well as a responsibility to work even harder on my upcoming films.”

Soorarai Pottru, a film directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya, Jyotika, and Rajsekar Pandian and starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the key roles, made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video.