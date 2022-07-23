Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Suriya reacts to Soorari Pottru winning in five categories at 68th national film awards

Soorarai Pottru, a film directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya, Jyotika, and Rajsekar Pandian stars Suriya and Aparna Balamurali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Suriya reacts to Soorari Pottru winning in five categories at 68th national film awards
File Photo

In the category for feature films in all languages, Soorari Pottru won every major National Film Award, including Best Feature Film, Best Actor and Actress (Suriya and Aparna Balamurali), Best Screenplay, and Best Background Score.

The film won 5 of the main awards namely, best feature film, best actor (Suriya), Best actress (Aparrna Balamurali), Best screenplay and best background score.

Actor and producer Suriya shared his happiness and said, “I am absolutely humbled by the incredible honour that Soorarai Pottru has received. I am falling short of words to express my gratitude and truly applaud the entire team’s effort to bring this inspiring story of Capt. Gopinath and his vision. The film has truly proven that nothing can stop one from achieving their dream.”

Director Sudha Kongara said, “Soorarai Pottru has always held a special place in our hearts. It is the inspired story of a man that sincerely believed in spreading his wings and reaching new heights for the people, and with the jury recognizing our little film for this prestigious award, it is a truly momentous day for the entire team.”

The lead actress Aparna Balamurali shared her elation and said, “It was a life changing journey for me to work on the film alongside such exemplary talents like Sudha Ma’am and Suriya. Receiving a National Film Award for Soorarai Pottru is truly an honour as well as a responsibility to work even harder on my upcoming films.”

Soorarai Pottru, a film directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Suriya, Jyotika, and Rajsekar Pandian and starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the key roles, made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.