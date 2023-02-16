Suriya poses with Sachin Tendulkar, viral photo breaks the internet

Suriya-Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

The Tamil superstar Suriya dropped a photo with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on his Instagram on Thursday, February 16. "Respect & Love!!", he captioned the picture which has now gone viral on the internet. The National Award-winning actor donned a denim blue shirt paired with beige pants, while the Bharat Ratna awardee opted for a blue checked shirt and blue jeans.

Later in the day, Sachin too shared the same photo on his Instagram. Along with it, his caption (originally written in Tamil) read, "The sunrise was special this morning. It was wonderful meeting you, @actorsuriya. Hearty congratulations." The duo is seen posing happily for the camera in the picture.

Soon after the actor and the cricketer shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. One user wrote, "Goat of Cinema/Cricket", while another commented, "Two legends one frame". Some other comments read, "2 Legends God Of Cricket & Pride Of Indian Cinema", "2 Master Blasters", and "Inspirations for many in their fields".

Meanwhile, last year Suriya received his first Best Actor National Award at the 68th National Film Awards for his performance in Soorarai Pottru. He also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film for the Sudha Kongara directorial as he had also produced the film under his banner 2D Entertainment, which he co-owns with his wife Jyothika.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. In 664 matches, the legendary cricketer scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. In 2013, he retired with a record of 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries across formats. His massive contribution member also helped India to win the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.



