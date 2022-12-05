Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Suriya opts out of director Bala's Vanangaan, know why

Suriya's recent cooperation with filmmaker Bala on the film Vanangaan generated a lot of anticipation among fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Suriya opts out of director Bala's Vanangaan, know why
File photo

Suriya's recent collab with filmmaker Bala on the film Vanangaan generated a lot of anticipation among fans as it was his first time working with him in almost two decades. Nadippin Nayagan decided to exit the film at this point. Bala made a comment about it, saying that the script is no longer appropriate for an actor of his stature. 

His most recent movie with Bala, Vanangaan, no longer features Suriya. The filmmaker tweeted the same on Sunday, December 4. He said in a lengthy statement that the script had undergone multiple alterations and might not longer accurately reflect the image of the mass hero. He continued by saying that the decision to part ways was mutual. 

"I wanted to direct Vanangaan with my younger brother, Suriya. However, after a few changes in the story, I wasn’t sure if the project was suitable for someone like him. Suriya had complete trust in me, but it was my duty, as an elder brother, to not put him in such a tricky situation. So, both Suriya and I have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project. In fact, Suriya was very upset about this decision, but this is done for the greater good of my brother," read the statement. 

Also read: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake with Akshay Kumar titled Startup? Producer gives clarification

Bala continued by saying that a new actor will play the lead in the upcoming film Vanangaan. He did not, however, say who will take Suriya's post. Suriya was supposed to produce the movie through SD Entertainment, however that is no longer taking place. 

Suriya 42 is being worked on in the meantime. Siva is the film's director. It is advertised as a fantasy period drama with Disha Patani playing the major role. Her Kollywood film debut is this. The movie Suriya 42 will debut in theatres in several languages. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya: Ace cricketer's luxury car collection on his 29th birthday
In pics: Rekha poses with Mili star Janhvi Kapoor, looks stunning in Kanjivaram silk saree
Frustrated with backache? Here are 5 food items to include in your diet for a healthy spine
Feeling bloated after over eating this festive season? Here are 5 food items to help you debloat
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.