Suriya opts out of director Bala's Vanangaan, know why

Suriya's recent collab with filmmaker Bala on the film Vanangaan generated a lot of anticipation among fans as it was his first time working with him in almost two decades. Nadippin Nayagan decided to exit the film at this point. Bala made a comment about it, saying that the script is no longer appropriate for an actor of his stature.

His most recent movie with Bala, Vanangaan, no longer features Suriya. The filmmaker tweeted the same on Sunday, December 4. He said in a lengthy statement that the script had undergone multiple alterations and might not longer accurately reflect the image of the mass hero. He continued by saying that the decision to part ways was mutual.

"I wanted to direct Vanangaan with my younger brother, Suriya. However, after a few changes in the story, I wasn’t sure if the project was suitable for someone like him. Suriya had complete trust in me, but it was my duty, as an elder brother, to not put him in such a tricky situation. So, both Suriya and I have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project. In fact, Suriya was very upset about this decision, but this is done for the greater good of my brother," read the statement.

Bala continued by saying that a new actor will play the lead in the upcoming film Vanangaan. He did not, however, say who will take Suriya's post. Suriya was supposed to produce the movie through SD Entertainment, however that is no longer taking place.

Suriya 42 is being worked on in the meantime. Siva is the film's director. It is advertised as a fantasy period drama with Disha Patani playing the major role. Her Kollywood film debut is this. The movie Suriya 42 will debut in theatres in several languages.