Entertainment

Watch: Suriya, Jyotika give 'real couple goals' with their intense workout, video goes viral

Jyotika uploaded a reel of an intense workout session with her husband Suriya, and the couple impressed netizens with their bond over fitness.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 04:21 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Suriya and Jyotika (Image source: Screengrab)
Tamil stars Suriya and Jyotika are among the power couples in the south, and the couple has truly earned the title with their latest video. Jyotika shared a reel of an intense workout session with Suriya. In the reel, Suriya and Jyotika were seen assisting each other in the rigorous workouts. The video had them running on the treadmill, acing pilates, performing lunges, and more such exercises.

Jyotika shared the reel on her Instagram with the caption, "Double sweat, double fun! (sic)." Suriya also shared the reel on his Instagram stories, and wrote, "Double the trouble." The reel Jyotika shared went viral instantly. 

Here's the viral reel of Jyotika and Suriya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

Soon after the upload, the reel went viral. In 20 hours, Jyotika's video got over 2.6 million likes and 30K comments. Several fans lauded the couple's dedication to fitness. A fan asked, "Y'all training to be superheroes?" Another fan wrote. "So sweet both of u look awesome." A netizen wrote, "What couple goals should look like." Another netizen wrote, "THESE COUPLE SETTING BAR SO FREAKING HIGH." Even Jyotika's Shaitaan co-star R Madhavan praised the couple, and wrote, "Brilliant .. BOTH OF YOU." Another netizen wrote, "This is just next-level fitness training." 

On the work front, Jyotika was last seen in the latest Bollywood hit, Shaitaan. With Ajay Devgn-starrer, Jyotika made her comeback in Bollywood after 25 years. Vikas Bahl-directed is the official remake of Gujarati film Vash. The movie also stars Janki Bodhiwala in a key role. 

On the other hand, Suriya will bring his ambitious epic actioner Kanguva this year. The film, which stars Suriya in six roles, is being shot in Tamil and will be dubbed in 37 other languages from around the world. The film is being called the most expensive Tamil film to date with its Rs 350-crore budget. 

