Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

Suriya and Jyotika are incredibly proud of their daughter Diya's documentary Leading Light - The Untold Stories of Women Behind the Scenes.

Suriya and Jyotika's daughter Diya is a filmmaker. The 17-year-old has made a documentary titled Leading Light - The Untold Stories of Women Behind the Scenes. It is based on the discrimination faced by the female gaffers in the entertainment industry. The father and mother shared how proud they are of Diya and her work in their latest post on their Instagram.

Encouraging his daughter to follow her passion, Suriya shared the poster of the documentary and wrote, "Dear Diya, I am incredibly proud of you for making this documentary! It’s inspiring to see how you’ve given a voice to the amazing women behind the scenes, and I know this is just the beginning of your wonderful journey. Keep following your passion, I’m so proud to be your Appa and I can’t wait to see where this path takes you next. With all my love and admiration. LEADING LIGHT - The untold stories of women behind the scenes. Link in bio."

Jyotika thanked her daughter for focusing on this important issue as she wrote, "Proud of you Diya for making such a meaningful student documentary on the discrimination faced by female gaffers in the entertainment industry. Keep it up and thank you for throwing light on this underlying issue." She shared the poster of the documentary and also shared a photo of Diya with the certificates she won from Triloka International Filmfare Awards for her project.

Reacting to her parents' appreciation post, Diya commented, "Thank you Appa" and "Thank You Amma." R Madhavan, who has worked with both Suriya and Jyotika in Hindi and Tamil films, also congratulated the proud parents as he commented, "Wow wow BRILLIANT. Soooo very proud of her and even more happier for the both of you. CONGRATULATIONS."

