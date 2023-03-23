Suriya, Jyothika reportedly buy lavish home in Mumbai worth Rs 70 crore; reports suggest actor moving out of Chennai

Suriya and Jyothika

Suriya and Jyothika have reportedly bought a lavish home in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 70 crores recently. As per reports, the actor and his family are planning to permanently relocate from Chennai to Mumbai soon. However, neither Suriya nor Jythika have confirmed the development.

According to an IndiaGlitz report, Suriya has bought a 9,000-square feet lavish bungalow in a gated community in Mumbai. As per the report, the society houses several prominent Bollywood celebs and politicians. The report suggests that the house has been bought to serve as a ‘guest house’ for his parents, brother Karthi’s family, as well as for celebrating family functions.

Suriya had earlier bought a smaler house in another part of Mumbai, reportedly planning to move there to facilitate his daughter Diya’s higher education. Suriya and Jyothika tied the knot in 2006. They have two kids – Diya (15), and Dev (12). Their production house – 2D Entertainment – is named after their children.

It is uncertain if Suriya and Jyothika are indeed planning to move to Mumbai as their work is primarily centred around Chennai. While Jyothika had left acting in 2009, she made a comeback in 2015 and continues to act in Tamil films intermittently. Suriya, on the other hand, is one of the leading names in Kollywood with multiples films in the pipeline – including Vikram 2 and an ambitious pan-India film tentatively titled Suriya 42.

Suriya is making inroads in Bollywood with his first Hindi production, a remake of his National Award-winning Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in the Hindi film. The original had fetched Suriya his first National Award for Best Actor. The actor is also appearing in a cameo in the remake. As per reports, he will also soon finalise a Hindi film where he plays lead.